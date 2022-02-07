Two people found dead in Havelock

The Havelock Police Dept. are launching a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in Havelock on Sunday.
Officers came to the corner of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found a white man and woman lying on the ground. They were pronounced dead by EMS.
According to police, an eyewitness told officers a white male got into a pickup truck and drove away from the scene.
While officers were at the scene, two men approached the crime scene and talked to the officers. Havelock Police said one of them is believed to be the person the eyewitness saw driving away from the crime scene earlier.
If anyone has information about this homicide investigation, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.
