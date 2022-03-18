MONROE (AP) — A driver who was shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy as he tried to flee a traffic stop has died, authorities said Friday.
After a Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store in Monroe on Tuesday, the driver tried to flee and hit at least three department vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A deputy fired his weapon and struck the driver, the news release said.
A woman and three children were inside the suspect's vehicle, but they were not struck, the sheriff's office said, adding that the deputy wasn't hurt.
The driver, identified as Malcolm Staton, 30, was pronounced dead on Thursday at an area hospital, news outlets reported.
The sheriff's office asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.