House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, speaks at a Nov. 16 news conference at N.C. Republican Party headquarters in Raleigh. He is flanked by the GOP leadership members for the 2021 General Assembly. From left, Speaker Pro Tem Sarah Stevens, R-Surry; Deputy Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus; and Majority Whip Jon Hardister, R-Guilford. (Facebook screenshot)