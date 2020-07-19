DURHAM (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run.
Durham Police said a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, collided with a vehicle as it was making a left turn Saturday evening. Nixon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Amado Lopez, allegedly fled the scene of the crash and surrendered a short time later. Police said Lopez is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.