SNOW HILL - A Greene County man was arrested Friday by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for attempted first degree murder.
Jontora Kinsey, 24, was arrested by the LCSO following a male victim being shot in the leg on Friday. Detectives with the LCSO’s General Investigations unit and the SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit were called to the shooting scene, where they began a search for the suspected vehicle in the shooting.
The SCARR unit located the suspect’s car on N.C. 58 near Taylor Heath Road, where Kinsey was taken into custody.
The resulting investigation led the LCSO to obtain a search warrant for a Greene County address, where the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search. During the search, deputies discovered a large amount of money marijuana and weapons. GCSO officials obtained another search warrant to continue their drug investigation.
Kinsey was arrested for attempted first degree murder and taken to the Lenoir County Jail, where he was placed under a secure bond.
