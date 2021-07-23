CHARLOTTE (AP) — Six children were rescued from a house fire in North Carolina that investigators blamed on a clothes dryer, firefighters said Friday.
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire occurred at a two-story home north of downtown Charlotte, news outlets reported.
The department said one of the children and a firefighter had to be evaluated by county emergency medical personnel. In all, officials say three adults, nine children and some family pets were displaced.
Investigators believe the fire started accidentally in a dryer. According to the fire department, the fire caused about $40,000 in damages.
