ASHEVILLE — North Carolina Congressman Chuck Edwards, NC-11, has introduced the Stop Pot Act, which would withhold federal funding from states and tribes that allow the use of recreational marijuana.
The bill calls for withholding 10 percent of federal highway funds from areas that violate federal law under the Controlled Substances Act, which prohibits recreational marijuana and classifies it as a Schedule I drug.
Edwards released the following statement:
“The laws of any government should not infringe on the overall laws of our nation, and federal funds should not be awarded to jurisdictions that willfully ignore federal law. During a time when our communities are seeing unprecedented crime, drug addiction, and mental illness, the Stop Pot Act will help prevent even greater access to drugs and ease the strain placed on our local law enforcement and mental health professionals who are already stretched thin.”
