GREENVILLE - Eastern North Carolina residents are getting an unpleasant surprise at the gas pumps late;y..
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), ENC residents gothit with average of $3.52 for a gallon of regular gas.
AAA reports that the price of regular gas is up about 10 cents from last week and about 25 cents from last month in North Carolina. The company says the main culprit in high gas prices right now is the high cost of oil, which is hovering at $80 per barrel.
AAA also says they expect prices to continue to rise as we head into summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.