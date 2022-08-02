FILE - Hundreds of race fans wait in line to purchase tickets at the Ace Speedway on in the rural Alamance County community of Altamahaw near Elon, N.C., on May 23, 2020. The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s gathering restrictions in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)