HAVELOCK — A crash in the parking lot of the Havelock Walmart between two vehicles Saturday left a SUV was flipped on to its roof and a pickup truck was left with damage to the front end.
It is unknown if anyone was injured and the accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.