GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The East Carolina Pirates earned the top seed in the Greenville Regional in this year’s NCAA Baseball Championships. According to University officials, ECU qualified for regional competitions in 17 of the last 22 seasons, excluding 2020's season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Pirates will host their fourth regional at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium on Friday, June 4.
The ECU Pirates take on the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round of regional play on Friday, June 4 at 12 pm.
Tickets for the Greenville Regional are on sale for Pirate Club members and season ticket holders.
Athletic officials said ticket sales for the general public would become available at 9 AM Wednesday, June 2. Tickets for single sessions (games) will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 11 AM. Tickets can be purchased on the ECU athletics website, over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 or the ECU Athletics Ticket Office.
2021 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, June 4 (ESPN3)
Game 1: (4) Norfolk State vs. (1) East Carolina (12 Noon)
Game 2: (3) Maryland vs. (2) Charlotte (6 pm)
Saturday, June 5
Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (1 p.m.)
Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (6 p.m.)
Sunday, June 6
Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (12 PM)
Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (6 p.m.)
Monday, June 7
Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (1 p.m. - IF NECESSARY)
