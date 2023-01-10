WALLACE - The Wallace Police Department arrested of a 24-year-old man on multiple child sex crime charges after an allegation made by a 12-year-old of incidents that occurred over a period of time.
Jose Enrique Moradel, 24, was arrested by officers after a lengthy investigation. He was charged with Felonious Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Sexual Battery.
This is in response to allegations made by a 12-year-old about things that happened over a year’s time.
In a Wallace Police Department Facebook post, they said, “While you never want to hear about incidents like this, we are thankful for the bravery of the juvenile who reported these offenses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.