Protesters on both sides of the issue hold signs, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., as they wait to enter the Senate gallery as North Carolina legislators debate on whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would change the state's ban on nearly all abortions from those after 20 weeks of pregnancy to those after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Both the Senate and House had to complete successful override votes for the measure to be enacted into law. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)