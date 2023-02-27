RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department's weekly newscast.
Rail Division Safety Message
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding people to stay off railroad property for your own safety.
NCDOT’s Rail Division urges people to follow these helpful tips:
Pedestrians should always cross the railroad at safe, legal crossings such as bridges, underpasses, and railroad crossings with signage.
Never walk or jog on railroad property or along a railroad track.
Never stop your vehicle on railroad tracks at a crossing.
For more important rail safety information, visit www.berailsafe.org.
Black History Month
As we come to the end of Black History Month, we here at the Department continue to celebrate by speaking with staff who contribute to our diverse transportation family.
We’ve also shared and featured these members and their stories on our social media platforms.
For more information, and to check out all of our features, search “NCDOT” on all social media channels.
DMV Scheduling Changes
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is making scheduling changes and increasing walk-in availability at its 115 driver license offices across the state.
Beginning May 1, appointments will only be available in the mornings until noon. After noon, all customer services statewide will be provided on a walk-in basis.
Walk-in customers may still have the opportunity for morning-hour services if there is time between scheduled appointments.
Those wishing to book a morning appointment can visit www.skiptheline.ncdot.gov.
DBE Meetings
NCDOT is hosting Disadvantaged Business Enterprise meetings for all 14 highway divisions this Saturday, Feb. 25.
In partnership with its Office of Civil Rights, these regional outreach events are for small, woman-owned or minority-owned businesses to seek opportunities to work with the department on various projects.
To RSVP and find your DBE meeting location, visit www.ncdot.gov and search “DBE.”
For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at (919) 707-2660.
