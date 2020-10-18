FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Elijah Carter 11, left, and Robert Haralson, 12, help shop for their parents in a darkened Olivers Supermarket during a blackout in the Rincon Valley community in Santa Rosa, Calif. When Pacific Gas & Electric set up emergency operations centers to coordinate intentional blackouts intended to prevent wildfires in Northern California, the nation's largest utility forgot one thing, emergency managers who knew the fundamentals of emergency management in California. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)