GREENVILLE (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman and trying to strangle her was found hiding in a closet in his home, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 Tuesday night, and when Ayden police officers responded, they determined a possible assault had occurred, news outlets reported. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.
The sheriff’s office said deputies located Cantrell Floyd, 32, hiding in the bedroom closet.
Floyd faces multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats. Floyd is being held without bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney.
