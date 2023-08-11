KILL DEVIL HILLS (AP) — A teenager and two adults thought to be vacationing in North Carolina's Outer Banks died early Friday morning in a fatal house fire, city officials said Friday.
The fire also injured three other people and decimated the waterfront home in Kill Devil Hills.
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Crews contained and extinguished the blaze, which had fully engulfed a rental home along North Virginia Dare Trail and damaged two neighboring properties. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims, as their next of kin have yet to be notified, said Rachel Tackett, the city’s public information officer.
“As far as we know, they were on vacation,” Tackett said. “The cars in the driveway had tags from Maryland on them.”
Two other adults found in the house were flown to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, to receive medical treatment for their injuries. First responders treated and released an injured teenager on site, Tackett said.
Crews evacuated and safely relocated all occupants of a nearby home that sustained some fire damage, she said. The property has been posted as unsafe for occupancy.
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, the Dare County Fire Marshal and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
