FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 file photo, Ricky Hurtado, the first Latino candidate to run for North Carolina's House of Representatives, poses for a portrait by a mural in Graham, N.C. It's been a tumultuous few months for Hurtado. In November, the 32-year-old son of Salvadoran immigrant won a seat in the North Carolina state legislature as a Democrat representing a suburban slice of Alamance County. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)