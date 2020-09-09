CHARLOTTE (AP) — A cyberattack against an international software company includes a database breach which may have compromised personal information, a North Carolina hospital system said.
Atrium Health posted a notice of the attack on its website, saying some information, possibly including a person’s name, birth date and doctor’s name, was accessed when cybercriminals targeted Blackbaud, which is one of its vendors, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.
According to the hospital system, no medical records or information about medications or test results were compromised and no credit card or bank account information was stolen.
Blackbaud, which provides donor management software to many institutions around the world, notified Atrium on July 16 of the attack on its systems, according to Atrium’s letter to patients. The newspaper said it obtained one of the letters on Saturday.
In a statement to the Observer, Atrium said “there are still many unanswered questions and we are diligently pursuing both answers and resolution. Like thousands of other Blackbaud clients, we are very concerned about this event and are carefully evaluating our next steps.”
It’s unclear how many people in Atrium’s system may be impacted.
