North Carolina's first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Carolina Monday. It will be distributed to 11 health care providers across the state.
Gov. Cooper announced the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Carolina Monday morning.
Cooper tweeted that North Carolina received its first limited supply of Pfizer vaccines shortly after 9:30 a.m.
"The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can," Cooper tweeted.
Health care workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines, but Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said hospitals will decide who is vaccinated first.
