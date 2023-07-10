OUTER BANKS - In the early morning hours of July 9, a nesting loggerhead sea turtle was struck by a vehicle in the northern Outer Banks area of Carova, which is a 4WD-accessible beach just north of Corolla. The turtle was transported to receive medical care, but the injuries were so severe that she was humanely euthanized. Responding volunteers were able to locate the nest that she successfully laid and provide protection to the incubating eggs.
The injured turtle was located by a law enforcement officer patrolling the 4WD beaches in Currituck County. The N.E.S.T. hotline received the call about the turtle with crush injuries to the shell and volunteers responded to the scene. While the injured turtle began a delicate transport to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island, other N.E.S.T. volunteers discovered the freshly laid nest containing over 100 eggs.
Sea turtles lay their eggs all along the Outer Banks during the summer season, and identified nests are marked off with a perimeter throughout the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS), south of where the incident took place. According to Seaturtle.org, which monitors sea turtle activity all around the world, there are currently 187 nests incubating along the CHNS beaches from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island.
Nesting and hatching season continues through September. Please follow the posted speed limits, scan the beach carefully in front of your vehicle, and give wildlife space.
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act and punishments for destruction of nests or sea turtles, upon conviction, include fines of not more than $25,000, up to six months imprisonment, or both. This tragic event follows a near-miss event on Thursday night in the same Carova area, where the outer perimeter protecting a nest was run over by a vehicle. Anyone who has information about the northern Outer Banks incidents should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Enforcement hotline at 844-397-8477.
