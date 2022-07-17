John East, from left, Bill Gramley and Craven Page, all members of the Bombers, a softball team for those 80 and older, share a conversation in the dugout before a game on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Covington Memorial Park ball field in Rural Hall, N.C. The team plays every Monday night, weather permitting. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)