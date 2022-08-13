RALEIGH (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.
The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency said they were all expected to survive.
One teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung, police Lt. Jason Borneo said. There appears to be only one shooter, he added.
“No arrests have been made ,” Borneo said in a email Saturday. “This case continues to be open and ongoing.”
Authorities said gunfire occurred inside Club Dreams, WRAL-TV reported, after which the fight spilled into the parking lot and more shots were fired.
A private party was being held at the club Friday night, according to the TV station.
