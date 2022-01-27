STATESVILLE (AP) — Multiple charges have been filed against a North Carolina man's whose vehicle crashed into a sheriff's patrol car, authorities said.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a car driven by Charles Adam Stanley, 31, hit a an Iredell County Sheriff's Office car driven by by Deputy Philip Henshaw, the Statesville News & Record reported.
According to the patrol, both vehicles were traveling north on Interstate 77, when Stanley lost control of his car and hit the passenger side of the patrol car. Investigators said Stanley's car was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The patrol said Henshaw was taken to a hospital for treatment and added that Stanley also received minor injuries.
Stanley is charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and failing to maintain lane control following the Monday night accident.
