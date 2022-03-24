BURLINGTON (AP) — Two men were taken to medical facilities early Wednesday after a North Carolina police officer responding to a report of an intruder found them struggling over a gun and fired shots, police said.
Burlington police officers were called to a home on South Sellars Mill Road after 4 a.m. by a resident who reported finding an intruder acting erratically, police said in a news release.
Officers found two residents, a man and a woman, leaving the home, followed by a man who tackled the male resident, then struggled with him over a firearm, police said. Officers identified themselves and when the pair didn’t comply with their orders, an officer fired. The resident and suspect were injured and taken to the hospital. The male resident was treated and released Wednesday for injuries consistent with an assault. The suspect remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators believe that in addition to shots fired by the officer, shots were also fired by either the residents or the suspect, police said.
Burlington Police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. Two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending a routine internal investigation, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Gaddis said in an email. The department is not releasing the races of the people involved at this time, Gaddis said.
