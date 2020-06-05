Planning for the N.C. State Fair is under way, even as things remain uncertain because of COVID-19 and Gov. Roy Cooper’s lockdown orders.
The fair is scheduled Oct. 15-25 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh. About 1 million people attend the fair each year.
Planning for the fair never stops, says G. Kent Yelverton, fair manager.
“As soon as one fair is over, actually during the fair, we begin strategizing for the next year,” he told Carolina Journal in an email.
“At this time, we are finalizing our competition rules, developing media plans and our website, building props, booking music acts and a whole host of other activities. We’re also discussing both internally, and with peers across the nation, best practices for holding large gatherings under various requirements and guidelines,” Yelverton says.
This includes social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and incessant reviews of safety practices, he said.
“As [with] every other event, we can’t predict now the situation the state will be in October, but our team is committed to preparations to host the safe and fun event North Carolinians deserve.”
The fair, through spring and into summer, is hosting drive-through food events at the fairgrounds, selling things such as funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, and lemonade. The event continues this weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.