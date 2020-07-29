ASHEVILLE (AP) — The leaders of seven law enforcement agencies in western North Carolina's Buncombe County are expected to sign an agreement on reporting officer misconduct.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the agency heads will sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at the Buncombe County Court House.
The agreement will be with District Attorney Todd Williams. It will focus on standardizing the reporting and investigation process for officer misconduct. He said he would share more information at the signing.
The agreement will follow in the wake of protests that erupted across the county over the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose neck was pinned under an officer’s knee in Minneapolis.
Williams’ announcement said: “Law enforcement agencies throughout Buncombe County will come together in partnership with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office to agree to standardize the process and procedure for investigating and reporting officer misconduct."
