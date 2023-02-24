RICHLANDS — An Onslow County man has been arrested following an investigation in which it was discovered that he was in possession of images and videos of child sexual abuse.
According to Onslow County Sheriff's Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, Dept. of Homeland Security Investigations, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip related to child sexual abuse material on Feb. 15.
Albert Suniga, 35, of Richlands, was found in possession of multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material. As a result, warrants were obtained and Suniga was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Suniga is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $700,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.