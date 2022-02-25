GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina woman whose family said she hadn't been heard from in nearly two weeks after flying to Las Vegas for a pageant has been located, police said Thursday.
According to a news release from Greensboro police, Lejourney Farrow, 21, of Greensboro was confirmed to be in Las Vegas. The news release provided no additional details.
Farrow was supposed to be in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, and then travel to New York for Fashion Week on Feb. 15, said her brother, Randy Farrow, in a post on his Facebook page. He said his sister was to return to her home on Feb. 17.
Randy Farrow said police confirmed to him that his sister reached the airport in Las Vegas, but she hasn't been seen since. He said his sister never told him the specific pageant she was to be involved in.
Investigators in Greensboro and Las Vegas were assigned to Farrow’s case. A previous news release from Greensboro police said Farrow's name was entered into a national database as a missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.