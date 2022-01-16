THOMASVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with multiple sex offenses after he was accused of having sex with a girl younger than 13, authorities said.
Thomasville police said Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, is charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child, news outlets reported. Detectives said they began their investigation Dec. 1.
Police said the juvenile victim disclosed years of sexual abuse during a forensic interview.. Investigators executed a search warrant Friday at Lackey’s home.
No further details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.