FILE - An ambulance believed to be carrying a shooting suspect arrives at Wake Medical Center Emergency Room in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by police. North Carolina Democratic legislators pleaded with the General Assembly's Republican majority on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week's shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File)