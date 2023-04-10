NEW BERN — A former school resource officer and Craven County deputy had his first court appearance on Monday following his arrest last week.
Isaiah Bradley was arrested Thursday for felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student. He was released on a $50,000 bond which was doubled during his first court appearance before a District Court judge.
District Attorney Scott Thomas said the student was a 16-year-old at New Bern High School, where Bradley worked.
Officials said the crime began at New Bern High School in Aug. of 2022, according to the arrest warrant. He was arrested on April 6 by Craven County deputies and released after posting a $50,000.
The 24-year-old Bradley last worked for the Craven County Sheriff’s Office on March 24th, according to county personnel records. The sheriff’s office says Bradley, who was a deputy for two years and a month, was fired from his job.
Major David McFadyen says the crimes happened while Bradley was an SRO at New Bern High School.
District Attorney Scott Thomas said the victim was 16 years old when the offenses began last August; an alarm for Lacante Coates, the mother of a 15-year-old who also attends the high school.
“You know this does a lot to kids’ psyche and people do not realize that. They need to be held to the utmost accountability, because children are very impressionable and how she’s looking at him is how she’s gonna look at men for the rest of her life,” said Coates.
Bradley is being held now on a $100,000 secured bond. If released, the former deputy would be placed on electronic monitoring, have no contact with the victim, not be on any school property, not be around anyone under 18 without an adult present or the consent of parents, and stay off social media.
