WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an arcade in North Carolina, police said.
Winston-Salem police said Friday that Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, is charged with murder, and Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, news outlets reported.
According to an arrest warrant, Williams is accused of killing Arthur Little, 52, who was shot inside the arcade on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Little unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baldwin is accused of stealing $420 from Little that same day after she threatened the victim with a handgun, her arrest warrant said.
Another man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury, but police haven't identified him.
Williams was jailed without bond. Police said bond for Baldwin was set at $25,000. Both are scheduled to appear in a Forsyth County court on Monday. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys.
Police didn’t describe the relationship between Williams and Baldwin.
Little’s death is the city’s 13th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to eight homicides at the same time in 2021, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.