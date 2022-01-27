KINSTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. a police department said. Two others were wounded.
Kinston police charged Malik Dyshaun Bryant, 24, with an open count of murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, news outlets reported. Bryant is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center without bond. It's not known if Bryant has an attorney.
Police responded to a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday and found three shooting victims. The other victims were identified as a 13-year-old male and a 17-year-old male. Both were taken to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.