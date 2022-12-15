FILE - Senate Health Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 17, 2021. Burr, outgoing North Carolina senator, told colleagues that the Senate needs “more statesmen and fewer politicians” and that he remains optimistic about America’s future. Burr made the remarks while delivering his farewell address on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)