KILL DEVIL HILLS (AP) — Strong winds during heavy rains caused minor home damage in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
A wind gust blowing about 70 mph damaged a condo roof in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Kennedy told the Virginian-Pilot. Dare County Spokeswoman Dorothy Hester said another roof also was damaged. And a pizza store in the town posted a video on Facebook that shows its sign getting blown over by the winds.
Kennedy said it was not known if the winds came from a tornado or were caused by thunder clouds. The National Weather Service in Newport only issued severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday on its Twitter page.
