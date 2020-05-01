Storms pass through

Severe weather came through the county early Sunday morning. Here is the view near the Emerald Isle Fishing Pier at 5:30 a.m. (Mary Em Blackman photo)

KILL DEVIL HILLS (AP) — Strong winds during heavy rains caused minor home damage in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A wind gust blowing about 70 mph damaged a condo roof in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Kennedy told the Virginian-Pilot. Dare County Spokeswoman Dorothy Hester said another roof also was damaged. And a pizza store in the town posted a video on Facebook that shows its sign getting blown over by the winds.

Kennedy said it was not known if the winds came from a tornado or were caused by thunder clouds. The National Weather Service in Newport only issued severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday on its Twitter page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.