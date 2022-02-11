The trial of a former Onslow County man charged in the death of a Sneads Ferry woman enters its fifth day in Onslow County Superior Court.
James Kelly Moore lll was charged with murder by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in the death of Shelby Brown, 22 on May 4, 2018. Brown’s partially decomposed body was discovered on Dec. 31, 2017, in an open field off Thomas Humphrey Road in an unincoporated area of Jacksonville.
The trial resumes next week with N.C. Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens lV presiding and both ADA Michael Maultsby and District Attorney Ernie Lee representing the state. Moore is being represented by Laurinburg, N.C. attorney Bellonora McCallum.
Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday with evidence introduced on Wednesday morning. Since then, the state has put on 13 witnesses including crime scene and finger-print evidence, according to Lee.
Brown was reported missing on Jan. 3, 2018 by family members. Brown’s remains were identified through an autopsy conducted Jan. 8 at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville. The autopsy report indicated she died from multiple stab wounds.
At the time of his arrest, Moore was residing in Greensboro but grew up in Jacksonville and frequently returned to Onslow County to visit friends and family, according to law enforcement officials. Moore’s former Jacksonville residence is within a mile of where Brown’s body was found.
A convicted felon, Moore has been convicted 13 times dating back to 2000, with five felony drug charges and three counterfeit charges, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.
