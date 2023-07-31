RICHLANDS — An Onslow County man pled guilty July 27, 2023 to rape of a child by an adult and first-degree statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Herlano Corey was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison, followed by 16 to almost 25 years of active probation.
Corey will also be on the North Carolina Sex Offender registry for the remainder of his life.
Court documents showed Corey had sexual relations with a juvenile multiple times over a two-year period.
