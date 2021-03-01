CHARLOTTE (AP) — A fatal house fire in North Carolina’s largest city early Sunday was intentionally set, according to firefighters.
The fire began shortly after 1 a.m. in a home along a west Charlotte street near the intersection of Interstates 85 and 485, WSOC-TV reported.
One person died, the Charlotte Fire Department said on social media. The victim’s name was not immediately released. A firefighter also was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, the department said.
The department hasn’t said what caused the fire but it determined the blaze to be intentionally set. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is now the lead agency in the case, according to firefighters.
The fire caused significant damage to the front of the house,. Overall damage estimates at over $60,000, WBTV reported.
