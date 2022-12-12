JACKSONVILLE — The accused killer of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court today at 2 p.m.
Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of Mariah Woods.
Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017. Woods' body was later found in a Pender County creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.