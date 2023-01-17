BRUNSWICK COUNTY - A Great White Shark pinged off our coast Friday.
OCREACH, an organization that helps track sharks — recorded the 12.3 foot, 1,644-pound shark named Scot just east of Smith Island.
The shark was first tagged in September of 2021 in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia.
On Jan. 9, another juvenile Great White Shark named Sable, pinged in the waters off of the Florida Keys.. Locals and shark enthusiasts are excited.
White sharks are among some of our favorite “snowbird” species migrating south for the winter. They’re likely circling the Keys on their way to the Gulf. Patrick Rice, chiefs science and research officer at the College of the Florida Keys, previously told the Keys Weekly about how white sharks, like other migratory species, follow the movement of their food.
“These sharks are following tuna and marlins that are going to the Gulf of Mexico to spawn,” he said. “They follow the big migratory species: bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna and blue marlin.” These are larger pelagic fish that live in the open ocean rather than at the bottom of the sea. Sharks like Sable typically travel offshore, along the edge of the Continental Shelf in water depths over 3,000 feet deep.
OCEARCH, a research group using advanced tracking technology to follow species like sharks, first encountered Sable during a September 2021 expedition in Nova Scotia. Her namesake is Sable Island National Park Reserve, located approximately 180 miles offshore of Halifax, Nova Scotia – near where she was tagged.
