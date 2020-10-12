RALEIGH (AP) — The body of a man was discovered by a person walking near a creek in North Carolina's capital city.
Raleigh police were then called to the scene at Rocky Branch Creek, and found the man floating face down in the body of water on Sunday morning, WRAL-TV reported.
Police did not release further details, but the news outlet reports that the man appeared to a resident of a center that houses men who are homeless.
