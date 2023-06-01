ONSLOW COUNTY -
Deputies in Onslow County arrested Brian Clark in a violent domestic assault that left the victim with serious injuries.
Clark is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, common law robbery, assault on a female, and interfere with emergency communication.
Onslow County deputies say the woman was admitted to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune after being attacked on May 15. According to reports, after several days in the hospital, she was able to tell them the name of the man that assaulted her.
The victim told deputies that Clark grabbed her and began to strike her head onto the ground. After assaulting and choking the victim, deputies say Clark took her cell phone and left.
Clark was arrested last Friday and is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.