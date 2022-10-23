A funeral caisson transports the casket of Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh, N.C. for his funeral Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Torres, a Raleigh police officer and former U.S. Marine, was inside his personal vehicle and about to leave for work when authorities said he was shot by a 15-year-old boy wearing camouflage clothing and firing a shotgun. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)