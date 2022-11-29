RALEIGH — Some high school basketball officials in North Carolina are threatening to strike in January if the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors does not approve a pay increase at its meeting this week.
HighSchoolOT has obtained communications between officials indicating that some basketball officials are planning to refuse to work between the dates of Jan. 1 and Jan. 14, 2023, if a pay raise is not passed by the board. Officials organizing the protest have scheduled virtual meeting in December to discuss.
Requests made to the NCHSAA for comment were not immediately returned on Monday afternoon.
Under current policy, NCHSAA basketball officials are paid $69.50 for a single varsity game, $105 for a varsity double-header, or $59 for a single junior varsity game. Officials organizing the protest are asking for $85 for a single varsity game, $170 for a varsity double-header, and $80 for a single junior varsity game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.