ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The man charged with killing someone in South Carolina this week had wounded the same victim in a shootout at a North Carolina mall earlier this year, investigators said.
A 911 caller reported finding a man on the ground early Tuesday on a street in Rock Hill. police said.
Kevion Harris, 32, died at the scene. Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25, is charged with murder, authorities said.
Harris and Williams shot and wounded each other on May 1 inside the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, North Carolina. according to an earlier news release. The mall had to be evacuated.
Investigators didn't give a motive for the Tuesday shooting at Williams' bond hearing, according to The Herald of Rock Hill.
“I ain’t kill nobody,” Williams said at the hearing. “I promise I ain’t kill that man."
