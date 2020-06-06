Robin Eaton is cheered by staff at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center as she leaves the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Winston-Salem. Robin Eaton, who works at Forsyth Medical Center as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia, said Josh Jarman, a spokesman for the Novant Health.(Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)