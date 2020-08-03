ASHEVILLE (AP) — A wildlife group in North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward to identify a person they say is responsible for putting a “Trump 2020” sticker on the collar of a bear.
“Bears are NOT Billboards!” Help Asheville Bears said on a Facebook post Friday while announcing the reward.
The group said they received pictures that showed the sticker on the animal in Asheville, a city about 274 miles (441 kilometers) west of Raleigh. The bear had been “trapped, tranquilized and collared unnecessarily,” the post said.
The Asheville Citizen-Times previously reported a bear was found in the city last year with a similar sticker.
