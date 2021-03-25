FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory participates in a University of North Carolina Institute of Politics forum in Chapel Hill, N.C. A North Carolina appeals court will soon decide whether a libel complaint can proceed to trial over false accusations representatives of former Gov. McCrory made in 2016 alleging several residents had unlawfully voted. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)