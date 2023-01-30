RALEIGH - Six Family Dollar stores and 4 Dollar General in easern North Carolina have paid fines after state regulators discovered excessive price scanner errors at their cash registers.
The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services fined 52 stores in 33 counties.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says they continue to see about a quarter of all price scanners fail inspections.
“Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” Troxler said. “Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”
All of the businesses fined during the fourth:
• (Bertie) Family Dollar at 114 South Commerce St., Aulander paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be re-inspected.
• Family Dollar at 1307 South St., Windsor (Bertie county) has paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be re-inspected.
• Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton (Chowan County) paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on 9 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 15 percent based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.
• Dollar General at 317 West College St., Warsaw (Duplin County) paid $1,680 for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with an error rate of less than 1 percent.
• Family Dollar at 404 West Main St., Beulaville (Duplin County) paid $3,710 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed two follow-up inspections in September and November and will be re-inspected.
• Family Dollar at 1216 East Memorial Drive, Ahoskie (Hertford County) paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. They failed two follow-up inspections in September and October. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 31.67 percent based on 95 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed an additional $5,000 fine.
• Family Dollar at 13115 U.S. 264, Swan Quarter (Hyde Coumty) paid $8,410 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 26 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed two follow-up inspections in September and November and will be re-inspected.
